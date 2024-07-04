Mystics vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Aces laying too many points?

The Mystics vs. Aces matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Fourth of July.

Mystics vs. Aces Event Information

Washington Mystics (+15.5) vs. Las Vegas Aces (-15.5); o/u 170.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Prime

Walker-Kimbrough helps Mystics rally past Sparks

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Mystics rallied past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-80 on Tuesday night.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points for Washington, which trailed 64-52 entering the fourth.

Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer with 2:55 left, lifting the Mystics to their first lead since it was 6-5 in the opening quarter.

Walker-Kimbrough threw it over the defense to find Stefanie Dolson for a layup with 1:18 remaining. Dolson was fouled on the play and made the free throw for an 80-77 lead.

Walker-Kimbrough helped close it out when she stole an inbounds pass with 20.7 seconds left and made one free throw at the other end for a four-point lead. She went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line again before Los Angeles forward Stephanie Talbot beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the corner.

Plum scores 34 as Aces thump Fever

Kelsey Plum scored 34 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Tuesday night in front of the fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history. Playing in front of 20,366 fans in the largest regular-season crowd at a WNBA game since 1999, the two-time defending champion Aces won their fifth straight.

A’ja Wilson added 28 points and nine rebounds, while Jackie Young had 15 points and 10 assists. Kiah Stokes grabbed 12 rebounds.

While Plum led all scorers, she showered Wilson with compliments postgame.

“You know she really averages 28 a game, like that’s just a normal day at the office,” said Plum, who has 3,002 points, good for 87th on the WNBA career list. “That’s absurd. You realize that, right? And everyone’s doubling and tripling and game-planning, and it really doesn’t matter. I think that we need to put into perspective. Just another night at the office, we take it for granted, but we’re watching one of the greatest players of all time in front of our eyes.”

Mystics vs. Aces Prediction

Take Washington. This is too many points. The Mystics are 5-15 straight up and 2-8 on the road, but they’re 11-6-1 against the spread overall and 10-6-1 against the number as a betting underdog this season. They’ve also covered in three straight games and we’re getting double-digit points tonight.

Mystics vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS +15.5