Mercury vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too low?

The Valkyries welcome the second-seeded Mercury for a Western Conference showdown under the Bay Area lights. It’s a season-defining moment for Golden State, with “History of Bay Area Women’s Basketball Night” adding extra energy to the Chase Center crowd. Phoenix enters riding a wave of momentum, while the Valkyries aim to leverage their home-court buzz and sharpshooting prowess. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Valkyries matchup?

Mercury vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 14, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: N/A

Mercury vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 1.5-point home favorites to beat the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

Phoenix Mercury (14–6)

Phoenix has been red-hot, winning eight of its last ten and boasting a 7–3 road record. The Mercury shine offensively—ranked top 5 in offensive efficiency (107.3 points per 100 possessions) and piping hot from beyond the arc (10 threes per game). Satou Sabally (19.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG) and Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 9.5 APG) form a dominant duo, while the return of DeWanna Bonner adds depth and veteran savvy. However, Kahleah Copper’s questionable status with a hamstring issue could impact spacing.

Golden State Valkyries (10–10)

The expansion Valkyries have emerged as a tough out, especially at home where they’re an impressive 5–1 and 8–2 ATS. They lost a heartbreaker 104–102 at Vegas but broke the 100-point mark for the first time. Golden State is lethal from deep—leading the league with a 45% 3-point rate—and get solid scoring from Kayla Thornton (14.8 PPG), Tiffany Hayes (13.4), and Veronica Burton’s playmaking (5.4 APG).

Mercury vs. Valkyries Prediction

This is a classic clash: Phoenix’s veteran depth and star power vs. Golden State’s youthful energy and three-point precision. The Mercury’s ability to stretch the floor and control possessions will test the Valkyries’ defense, which thrives on pace and space. Meanwhile, Golden State’s home dominance and crowd can punch above their weight.

Injuries loom large—if Copper misses it could tilt the matchup towards GSV.

Expect a fast-paced, high-scoring battle, with momentum swinging through the late stages. Golden State’s continuity and shooting could keep it close, but the Mercury’s overall firepower wins out.

Mercury vs. Valkyries Prediction: OVER 159