Mercury vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Cloud Continue to Dish?

Will Natasha Cloud rack up enough assists to get over her prop number of 6.5 in Tuesday night’s Mercury vs. Sparks matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Mercury vs. Sparks Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (-3) at Los Angeles Sparks (+3); o/u 163.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Preview

Los Angeles Sparks is looking to stop its four-game home slide with a win over Phoenix Mercury.

The Sparks are 4-14 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 3.5.

The Mercury are 9-9 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 5.9.

Los Angeles averages 78.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 84.7 Phoenix allows. Phoenix’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 84-78 on July 7, with Natasha Cloud scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hamby is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the Sparks.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.6 points for the Mercury.

Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction

Take Natasha Cloud to go over 6.5 in assists. In the previous three meetings between these two teams, Cloud finished with a game-high in assists. She dished out 12 assists in the Mercury’s 87-68 win on June 2. She finished with seven assists versus the Sparks on June 28 and had five assists at Los Angeles on July 7. Cloud is coming off an 11-assist performance at Chicago on Sunday and has at least six assists in four out of her last five contests overall.

Mercury vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Natasha Cloud over 6.5 Assists