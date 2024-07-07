Close Menu
    WNBA

    Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction: Will Hamby go over in Rebounds?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments

    The Mercury vs. Spark matchup in the WNBA tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Will Dearica Hamby go over in rebounds tonight?

    Mercury vs. Sparks Event Information

    Phoenix Mercury (-3.5) at Los Angeles Sparks (+3.5); o/u 168

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: League Pass

    Copper scores 34 to help Mercury beat Wings

    Kahleah Copper scored 34 points, including a late 3-pointer, and Brittney Griner added 24 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 104-96 Wednesday night.

    Phoenix was up 61-43 early in the third quarter after a three-point play by Griner before Dallas got to within 99-96 on two free throws by Arike Ogunbowale with 1:54 left.

    Diana Taurasi finished with 16 points and Rebecca Allen scored 14 for Phoenix (10-10). Natasha Cloud added 10 points and 10 assists.

    Hamby scores 24 points as Sparks down Aces

    Dearica Hamby scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Aari McDonald hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-93 in overtime Friday night to snap a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak.

    The Sparks (5-15) won for the first time since a 96-92 win over the Aces on June 9.

    Talbot found Hamby for a layup that tied it with 2:07 to play and then found Layshia Clarendon for a jumper that gave L.A. a 92-90 lead with 1:14 remaining. Chelsea Gray missed a 3-point shot on the other end before Talbot once again fed Hamby, who was fouled as she made a layup an hit the and=1 free throw to make it 95-90 with 25 seconds to go.

    Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction

    Take Dearica Hamby over 10.5 in rebounds. With the odds for this prop sitting at just -102, there’s a ton of value when it comes to this play. Hamby nabbed 14 rebounds in the team’s 98-93 overtime win over the Aces on Friday and another 11 boards in the Sparks’ 82-80 loss to the Mystics last Tuesday. While she did play a fair amount of minutes in each game (37 apiece), Hamby should still be plenty active for the Sparks tonight.

    Mercury vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby over 10.5 Rebounds

