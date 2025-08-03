Mercury vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Is Phoenix laying too many points?

The Phoenix Mercury (16–11) travel to face the Chicago Sky (7–20) in hopes of continuing their momentum and locking up better playoff seeding. Chicago enters dead last in the Eastern Conference and is on a seven-game losing streak heading into this matchup. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Sky matchup?

Mercury vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 13.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Phoenix Mercury Outlook

Phoenix has experienced an up-and-down season but remain solid in the Western playoff picture. They’ve dropped four of their last five games and lost several road matchups during the current trip. Still, they hold a perfect season record of 2–0 against Chicago, including a dominant 107–86 win in Chicago back in June.

Offensively, the Mercury average 83.4 PPG (6th in the league) while defensively surrendering about 81.4 (8th) for a modest +53 scoring margin. Alyssa Thomas is a standout force, averaging 16.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 9.0 APG, leading her team in rebounds, assists, and steals. Satou Sabally tops the scoring chart for Phoenix with 17.2 PPG and 6.7 RPG, and Sami Whitcomb contributes over 2.1 three-pointers per game.

The Mercury remain relatively healthy, with no major injuries reported.

Chicago Sky Outlook

Chicago has struggled mightily, posting a 7–20 record and recovering from only one win in 28. The team is giving up 87.1 PPG while scoring just 76.7, yielding a league-worst –10.4 scoring margin. On the positive side, they out-rebound opponents by 2.5 boards per game, led by Angel Reese, who averages 14.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, and 3.7 APG.

However, the Sky continue to suffer with significant injuries: Courtney Vandersloot (ACL) is out for the season, and Ariel Atkins and Hailey Van Lith remain sidelined or questionable.

Mercury vs. Sky Prediction

This is a classic case of a top-tier team visiting a franchise in rebuild mode. Phoenix’s experience, multi-faceted offense, and depth give them a clear edge. Thomas commands the playmaking, Sabally brings scoring punch, and Whitcomb offers lethal shooting. Chicago lacks elite scoring options beyond Reese and struggles without Vandersloot orchestrating.

Chicago’s best chance lies in rebounding and defensive effort, but with so many key players injured, sustaining that against a balanced Phoenix attack seems unlikely. Expect Phoenix to control tempo early and pull away in the second half.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury 88, Chicago Sky 78

Phoenix should win decisively and cover the –10 spread, while the total likely stays under or near 164.5, given Sky’s ongoing offensive struggles.

Mercury vs. Sky Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +13.5