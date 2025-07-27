Mercury vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Washington Cash as Home Dog?

Under clear late‑July skies at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., the Mercury (15–9) face off against the Mystics (12–12) in a pivotal Eastern‑Western showdown. Tip‑off is at 6:00 PM ET, and Phoenix arrives looking to end a three‑game losing streak, while Washington hopes to build on Saturday’s home win over Seattle. This is their second meeting of the year, with Phoenix having taken the first contest 68–62 at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Mystics matchup?

Mercury vs. Mystics WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Merc+

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 7-point road favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164 points.

Game Preview

Phoenix enters the matchup healthier than they have all season, now with their core trio—Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper—available in their revamped post‑Taurasi era roster under coach Nate Tibbetts. Meanwhile, the Mystics have dealt with injuries to Georgia Amoore, Sika Koné, and the status of Aaliyah Edwards remains in question, but they remain dangerous at home behind Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes, and rookie Kiki Iriafen.

Matchup Storylines & Trends

The Mystics have covered the +7 spread in 6 straight home games, and in 7 of their last 10, while the Mercury have failed to cover -7 in 4 straight road games and 16 of their last 20 road outings. That makes Washington +7 an enticing numbers-based side.

Statistically, Phoenix is stronger—averaging about 83 PPG (6th in WNBA) and allowing around 80 PPG (6th). Washington scores about 78.5 PPG (11th) and allows 80–80.5 PPG (7th). The Mercury shoot about 42.9% overall, 34.1% from three, while Washington’s defense holds opponents to about 42.8% field goal, and 30.8% allowed from deep (2nd-best).

Mercury play fast—ranking second league-wide in possessions—while the Mystics also lean toward tempo-heavy basketball (fifth fastest). That suggests a moderate fantasy-scoring pace and possible push toward the total.

Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction

Despite the Mystics’ strong ATS trends at home, Phoenix’s overall quality, experience, and deeper roster edge make them the smarter side. Expect the Mercury to adjust and break through against Washington’s home defense.

Phoenix, with depth, experience, and clearer offensive execution, should snap their losing skid in a gritty but competitive road game. The Mystics are solid ATS and fight hard at home, but likely lack firepower to pull off the upset.

Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS +7