Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction: Will Copper go over in points?

The Mercury vs. Mystics matchup will tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. With the Mystics listed as a 5.5-point home dog and the total sitting at 168.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to today’s matchup?

Mercury vs. Mystics Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (-5.5) at Washington Mystics (+5.5); o/u o/u 168.5

11:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Team Records and Standings

Phoenix Mercury: 12-12

12-12 Washington Mystics: 6-18

Mercury vs. Mystics Recent Performances

Washington Mystics: Coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Aces (89-77). Ariel Atkins had an impressive performance, scoring 36 points. Despite their struggles this season, they have been competitive in many games.

Phoenix Mercury: Recently defeated the Dallas Wings (100-84) but suffered losses to Connecticut Sun (96-69) and Indiana Fever (95-86) in other recent matchups.

Mercury vs. Mystics Key Players

Washington Mystics:

Ariel Atkins: Averaging 15.9 PPG, shooting 42.4% from the field.

Stefanie Dolson: Contributing 10.4 PPG with an impressive 50.3% from three-point range.

Julie Vanloo: Key playmaker with 5.1 APG.

Injuries: Shakira Austin (hip), Karlie Samuelson (hand), and Brittney Sykes (foot) are out​ (Salisbury Post)​​ (FOX Sports)​.

Phoenix Mercury:

Kahleah Copper: Leading the team with 23.3 PPG.

Brittney Griner: Strong presence in the paint with 18.3 PPG and 56% FG.

Diana Taurasi: Veteran leadership and scoring 16.1 PPG.

Injuries: No significant injuries reported​ (Salisbury Post)​​ (FOX Sports)​.

Team Statistics

Washington Mystics:

Points per Game: 79.0

79.0 Rebounds per Game: 31.8

31.8 Assists per Game: 21.9

21.9 Turnovers per Game: 15.3

Points Allowed per Game: 85.8​ (FOX Sports)​.

Phoenix Mercury:

Points per Game: 83.3

83.3 Rebounds per Game: 32.3

32.3 Assists per Game: 19.5

19.5 Turnovers per Game: 13.7

Points Allowed per Game: 83.3​ (FOX Sports)​.

Mercury vs. Mystics Matchup Analysis

The Mercury have the advantage going into this game due to their balanced scoring and fewer injuries. The Mystics will rely heavily on Ariel Atkins’ scoring ability and need other players to step up in the absence of key contributors. This matchup could hinge on the Mystics’ ability to control turnovers and make the most of their scoring opportunities.

Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction

Take Kahleah Copper to go over 22.5 points. Copper was held to only 17 points in the Mercury’s 96-69 loss to the Sun but Connecticut plays tighter defense than what she’ll see today from Washington. Copper posted 36, 32, 25 and 34 points in the four games prior to the 17-point effort versus Connecticut, so this number shouldn’t be too big of a hill to climb.

Mercury vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Kahleah Copper over 22.5 Points (-106)