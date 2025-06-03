Mercury vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is betting set too low?

The Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx are set to face off on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. This matchup is pivotal for both teams as they aim to solidify their positions in the WNBA standings. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Lynx WNBA matchup?

Mercury vs. Lynx WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 10.5-point home favorites to beat the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 155.5 points.

Team Overview

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have been a high-scoring team this season, averaging 81.5 points per game. Kahleah Copper leads the offense with 21.1 points per game, supported by Natasha Cloud’s 6.9 assists per game. However, their defense has been a concern, allowing 84.8 points per game, which ranks among the highest in the league.

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx, on the other hand, have a more balanced approach. Napheesa Collier leads the team with 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Lynx are known for their strong defense, allowing just 75.6 points per game, and their ability to control the tempo of the game.

Mercury vs. Lynx Matchup Factors

Pace of Play: The Mercury prefer a fast-paced game, while the Lynx are more methodical. Phoenix’s high-scoring offense could be an advantage if they can dictate the tempo. However, Minnesota’s defense could slow down the game and limit Phoenix’s scoring opportunities.

Rebounding Battle: Brittney Griner’s presence in the paint is crucial for Phoenix, but the Mercury have struggled with rebounding this season. Minnesota’s ability to control the boards could give them second-chance opportunities and limit Phoenix’s possessions.

After Timeout Execution: Phoenix has been effective after timeouts, scoring efficiently and executing plays well. Minnesota’s defense after timeouts will be tested in this matchup.

Mercury vs. Lynx Prediction

Given Minnesota’s defensive prowess and ability to control the game tempo, they are favored in this matchup. Phoenix’s high-scoring offense will be challenged by the Lynx’s defense, and their struggles with rebounding could be detrimental.

The best bet tonight? The over.

Mercury vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: OVER 155.5