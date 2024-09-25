Mercury vs. Lynx WNBA Playoff Prediction: Will Cloud stay active on boards?

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the Mercury vs. Lynx series, which heads into Game 2 on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. With the Lynx laying 9.5 points as a home favorite, the total sitting at 161 and a slew of player props available, what’s the best bet tonight in Minnesota?

Mercury vs. Lynx Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (+9.5) at Minnesota Lynx (-9.5); o/u 161

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Preview

The Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lynx won the last matchup 102-95 on Sept. 22 led by 38 points from Napheesa Collier, while Natasha Cloud scored 33 points for the Mercury.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 14-6. Minnesota ranks second in the WNBA giving up 75.6 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Mercury are 10-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix gives up 84.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lynx.

Brittney Griner is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury vs. Lynx Prediction

Take Natasha Cloud to go over 7.5 assists (-138). Cloud had a hell of a Game 1 for the Mercury. She had a game-high 33 points, a game-high six rebounds and a game-high 10 assists. These two teams met four times during the regular season. In the last game back in August, Cloud finished with a game-high eight assists. In June, she only finished with five assists against the Lynx, but it was a game-high. She had 10 assists versus Minnesota on June 7 and seven assists at the Lynx on May 31 – both game highs.

If you want to just take Cloud to be the assists leader in the game, it’s not a bad thought. You’ll lay -165, so the investment is more, but there’s no reason to believe she won’t lead both teams in dishes again tonight.

Mercury vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Natasha Cloud over 7.5 Assists (-138)