Mercury vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will New York cash as favorite?

The defending champion New York Liberty (16–6) return home to host the Phoenix Mercury (15–8) in a marquee midseason matchup.

Mercury vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 25, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ION

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 6-point home favorites to beat the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 170.5 points.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Preview

New York comes off a convincing 98–84 win over Indiana, led by strong performances from Jonquel Jones (18 points) and Leonie Fiebich (17). Meanwhile, Phoenix is looking to halt a two-game skid after a 90–79 loss to Atlanta, where Satou Sabally managed 13 points and DeWanna Bonner added 18 off the bench.

The teams form a compelling contrast: the Liberty boast elite balance with the league’s second-best offense and defense, anchored by stars Breanna Stewart (19.6 PPG) and Sabrina Ionescu, though Ionescu has been cold from deep recently (just .309 from three). The Mercury, fresh off a blockbuster trade, are led by their new “Big 3”: Satou Sabally (approximately 19 PPG) and Alyssa Thomas, who brings elite defending, floor leadership, and triple‑double threat—despite lingering depth concerns.

Their earlier meeting on June 27 saw Phoenix win 106–91 in dominant fashion, spearheaded by Sabally and a supporting cast thriving in transition and on the perimeter.

Key Storylines & Matchups

Brooklyn Advantage: New York is ultra‑tough at home—averaging nearly 88 PPG while allowing just 75.3 points per game at Barclays Center, compared to a weaker road defensive mark of 85.3 points allowed.

Marquee Matchups: Sabally vs. Stewart provides a high-stakes forward duel. If Sabally can replicate her June dominance, Phoenix stays competitive—but Stewart consistently delivers in big spots.

Depth vs. Cohesion: The Liberty, with a full complement of starters and high-season chemistry, may outlast a less deep Mercury club if the benches are heavily leaned on—particularly late in the game.

Motivation: New York seeks its first win of the season over Phoenix, while Phoenix aims to maintain the psychological edge after winning both prior matchups.

Mercury vs. Liberty Prediction

Expect the Liberty’s home dominance and defensive discipline to carry them past the Mercury on this night. While Phoenix boasts upside—and has beaten New York twice already this season—they’ve lost depth and recent form. New York’s balanced roster and comfort zone at Barclays Center make them poised to grab their first win of 2025 over Phoenix.

Mercury vs. Liberty Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -6