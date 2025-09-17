Mercury vs Liberty Game 2 Prediction & Odds: Will New York extend its series lead?

The Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty collide in a pivotal Game 2 of their first-round WNBA playoff series on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. After New York’s gritty overtime win in Game 1, the Liberty return to Barclays Center. They have the chance to close out the series, while the Mercury fight to extend their season. Bettors will find plenty of intrigue with tight odds, star injury questions, and recent head-to-head results. These factors point to another hard-fought matchup.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game 2 Snapshot

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN

Current Betting Odds

Bovada currently lists the New York Liberty as 2.5-point favorites over the Phoenix Mercury. On the moneyline, New York is favored at around −145 while Phoenix is priced near +125. The over/under is posted at 159.5 points, with standard juice on both sides.

Public Betting Snapshot

Public money is leaning toward the Liberty after their overtime victory in Game 1. A majority of bets are backing New York to close the series on their home court. Action on the total is split. Some bettors are looking for Phoenix’s offense to push the game over. Meanwhile, others anticipate another defensive battle and are siding with the under.

News, Notes & Storylines

Breanna Stewart’s status is the biggest storyline. She suffered a late knee injury in Game 1 and is officially questionable for Game 2. Her availability dramatically impacts New York’s ceiling.

Game 1 recap: The Liberty edged Phoenix 76-69 in overtime, showcasing their ability to grind out a win in a slow-paced, physical contest.

Phoenix's adjustments: The Mercury will need cleaner execution in the half court and more scoring balance to force a decisive Game 3.

The Mercury will need cleaner execution in the half court and more scoring balance to force a decisive Game 3. New York’s depth: Even if Stewart is limited, the Liberty’s rotation remains strong enough to dictate tempo. This is especially true with their defense and rebounding.

Previous Meeting Information

In Game 1 on September 14, the Liberty outlasted the Mercury 76-69 in overtime. Earlier this summer, Phoenix grabbed a statement win on June 19 with an 89-81 victory in Brooklyn. However, the Liberty bounced back in their July 25 meeting, winning 89-76. These last three matchups show both teams capable of swinging momentum. Nonetheless, the Liberty have been more effective in defense-first, grind-it-out games.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game 2 Prediction

New York proved in Game 1 that they can win even in tight, low-scoring battles. In Game 2, they’ll have the crowd and momentum behind them. Phoenix will compete, but the Liberty’s depth and defense give them the clear edge in this elimination spot.

The pick — New York Liberty −2.5.

This is the strongest play on the board. Back the Liberty to cover at home and advance to the next round. The under 159.5 is also worth a look given playoff pace and tightened rotations. But the spread is the top betting angle.

