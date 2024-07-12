Mercury vs. Fever Prediction: Is Clark’s assists total too low?

Is Caitlin Clark’s assists total for Friday night’s Mercury vs. Fever matchup set too low? Tip-off for tonight’s matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Mercury vs. Fever Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (-3) at Indiana Fever (+3); o/u 175.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Copper scores 32 for seventh 30-point game

Kahleah Copper scored 32 points, the seventh time she’s had over 30 this season, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 100-84 on Wednesday for their third straight series victory.

Brittney Griner added 23 points for Phoenix (12-10), which scored 100-plus points against Dallas for the second time in a week, following a 104-96 victory on July 3.

Copper scored 18 points in the first half and Griner added 13 to help Phoenix build a 49-46 lead. Copper scored seven of Phoenix’s 31 third-quarter points to help pull away.

The Mercury improved to 10-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter this season.

Clark’s 29 points not enough to lift Fever

Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics held off the Indiana Fever 89-84 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark’s 29-point performance.

Washington led 76-55 after three quarters before Indiana rallied behind 15 fourth-quarter points from Clark.

Clark became the first WNBA player with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals and three blocks in a game.

After Clark capped a 14-0 run with a free throw to pull Indiana within 85-82 with 1:05 left, Atkins answered at the other end with an off-balance shot in the lane.

Clark made two more free throws and a jump ball was called with 20.3 seconds left. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston tapped it back, but Atkins grabbed it and fell to the ground before a timeout was called with 16.9.

Mercury vs. Fever Prediction

Take Clark to go over 9.5 assists. I don’t understand why this number is so low or why the odds are juiced to the under. Clark posted 13 assists in the loss to Washington on Wednesday and has finished with at least 11 assists in four straight games. The last time Clark was held to under double-digit assists was on June 27 at Seattle, where she finished with seven.

Mercury vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 9.5 Assists (-102)