Mercury vs. Dream Prediction: Will Griner fall short in points?

Will Brittney Griner fall short of her points prop total in Friday night’s Mercury vs. Dream matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Mercury vs. Dream Event Information

Phoenix Mercury (-2) at Atlanta Dream (+2); o/u 162

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA

Phoenix Mercury

Current Form:

The Mercury have had a challenging season, struggling with consistency and facing various injuries, particularly to their star player, Diana Taurasi. Despite these setbacks, the team has shown flashes of competitiveness, with players like Brittney Griner and Moriah Jefferson stepping up. Phoenix is known for their aggressive style of play, especially on the defensive end.

Key Players:

Brittney Griner: Griner has been a dominant force in the paint this season. Her shot-blocking and rebounding ability can change the course of a game, and her scoring inside is a crucial aspect of the Mercury’s offense.

Moriah Jefferson: Jefferson has been an important playmaker for Phoenix, capable of creating scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates.

Strategies to Watch:

Phoenix will likely focus on utilizing Griner’s size advantage in the post and capitalizing on fast breaks. Defensively, they will aim to disrupt Atlanta’s rhythm with physical play and aggressive perimeter defense.

Atlanta Dream

Current Form:

The Dream have been playing with a lot of energy and are looking to solidify their position in the playoff race. They have a balanced roster with a mix of young talent and experienced players. Atlanta’s style is characterized by a high-tempo offense and a focus on team defense.

Key Players:

Rhyne Howard: As a standout player, Howard has been a scoring machine for Atlanta. Her ability to shoot from long range and drive to the basket makes her a difficult matchup for any defender.

Cheyenne Parker: Parker has been a reliable presence in the paint, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor with her rebounding and shot-blocking.

Strategies to Watch:

Atlanta will likely push the pace to take advantage of their athleticism and depth. They will focus on spreading the floor to create open looks for their shooters, particularly Howard. Defensively, the Dream will aim to contain Griner and force the Mercury to rely on outside shooting.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This game will likely hinge on the battle in the paint between Griner and Parker and the backcourt performance of players like Jefferson and Howard. The Dream’s ability to contain Griner and execute their fast-paced offense will be key. Meanwhile, Phoenix will need a strong performance from their bench to stay competitive.

Mercury vs. Dream Prediction

Take Brittney Griner to fall under 17.5 points tonight in Atlanta. Griner averages 18.1 points per game but she has only scored 18 or more points twice in her last five games. She played 34 minutes at Atlanta on Wednesday and only managed 14 points. She also doesn’t shoot many 3-pointers given her role in Mercury’s offense, so her points will be suppressed tonight.

Mercury vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Brittney Griner under 17.5 Points (-128)