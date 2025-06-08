Lynx vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

The Lynx vs. Wings matchup will tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With Minnesota laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 169, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Lynx (8–0) @ Dallas Wings (1–8)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 8, 3 PM ET

Location: College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 9.5-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169 points.

Team Snapshot

Minnesota Lynx

Record: Unbeaten at 8–0, atop the Western Conference

Offensive Leaders:

Napheesa Collier: 25.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.1 SPG – stirring MVP buzz

Courtney Williams: 13.9 PPG and 6.3 APG supporting the attack

Strong Depth: Alanna Smith (hungry off bench) and Kayla McBride add reliable scoring

Recent Form: Dominant 88‑65 win over Golden State, Collier delivered 18/11/5, Smith with 13 points

Dallas Wings

Record: Struggling at 1–8, bottom of the West

Key Players:

Arike Ogunbowale: 15.2 PPG lead scorer

Paige Bueckers: Rookie leading with 6.7 APG, 6.0 PPG, but sidelined by concussion

Myisha Hines‑Allen: Contributing 7.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG

Team Issues:

Rookie Bueckers out, offensive chaos under new coach Chris Koclanes

Wings surrender fewest 3‑pt attempts but overall efficiency remains low

Game Matchups & Storylines

Frontcourt Battle: Collier vs. Dallas bigs. Collier has posted 24/11 and 34 P/G this season and is Player of Month. She’ll exploit Dallas’s frontcourt for rebounds and putbacks.

Guard Play: With Bueckers out, Ogunbowale must shoulder Dallas’s offense. But against the suffocating twin threat of Williams and Hiedeman, Minnesota’s backcourt has the edge.

Intangibles: Lynx bring confidence and cohesion. Dallas struggles with injuries, rotations, and lack of identity.

Lynx vs. Wings Prediction

Collier continues dominating inside, supported by Smith/Williams—Minnesota’s balanced attack is too cohesive.

Dallas is too depleted and disjointed—Bueckers’ absence and coaching growing pains will be exploited by the Lynx’s elite defense and rebounding.

Lynx vs. Wings Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -9.5