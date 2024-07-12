Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Loyd go over in points?

Will Jewell Loyd score at least 20 points in Friday night’s Lynx vs. Storm matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet tonight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Lynx vs. Storm Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (+7) at Seattle Storm (-7); o/u 154.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Lynx knock off Sparks for seventh straight victory

Bridget Carleton scored 16 points, Dorka Juhasz added 15 and the short-handed Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 82-67 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (16-6) has won seven straight games in Los Angeles and 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Sparks overall.

Minnesota took control early by making 11 of its first 16 shots, with points from nine players, while Los Angeles was 3 of 12 from the field. The Lynx led 51-35 at halftime after shooting 54%, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Alissa Pili gave Minnesota a 25-point lead, 70-45, late in the third quarter.

Kayla McBride and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 11 points for Minnesota. Carleton made all four of her 3-point attempts to help Minnesota go 9 for 18, while Los Angeles was 3 for 20.

Napheesa Collier, the Lynx’s leading scorer and rebounder, did not play due to a foot injury.

Wilson’s first career 20-20 buries Storm

A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 20 rebounds for her first career 20-20 game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Wednesday.

The Storm had a good opportunity to tie it on their final possession, but Nneka Ogwumike was short on an open 3-pointer and Loyd was well off on a heave from distance. Wilson secured the rebound and made two free throws.

Loyd scored 28 points for Seattle (14-8). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 16 points and eight assists, and Ezi Magbegor had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike finished with just nine points to end her streak of 23 straight games in double figures.

Lynx vs. Storm Prediction

Take Jewell Loyd to go over 19.5 points. Loyd scored 28 points on Wednesday versus Las Vegas and another 20 versus Chicago on July 7. She also scored 26 points and 30 points, respectively, versus Dallas in back to back games on July 1 and June 29. Dating back to a June 27 win versus Indiana, Loyd has gone over 19.5 points in five out of her last six games.

Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Jewell Loyd over 19.5 points