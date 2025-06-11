Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Betting Total too High?

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Minnesota Lynx (9–0) will face the Seattle Storm (5–4) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. This matchup is the first of four regular-season meetings between the two teams this season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Storm matchup?

Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: N/A

Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 4.5-point road favorites to knock off the Storm. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 156.5 points.

Team Overview

Minnesota Lynx

Offensive Strengths: The Lynx lead the WNBA in assists per game (23.0) and three-point shooting, averaging 10.6 made threes per game at a 40.5% clip.

Defensive Prowess: They rank second in points allowed per game (75.6) and first in forced turnovers (16.5 per game).

Key Players: Napheesa Collier leads the team with 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Kayla McBride adds 15 points per game, and Courtney Williams contributes 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Seattle Storm

Offensive Highlights: The Storm average 83.2 points per game and have a solid assist rate of 20.7 per game.

Defensive Metrics: They allow 78.8 points per game and force 12.4 turnovers per game.

Key Players: Jewell Loyd leads the team with 19.7 points per game, while Ezi Magbegor contributes 8.0 rebounds per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith adds 14.5 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Game Preview

The Lynx have been dominant this season, maintaining an undefeated record. Their balanced offense and stingy defense make them formidable opponents. In contrast, the Storm have shown resilience but have struggled to secure victories against top-tier teams. Their success often hinges on the performance of Jewell Loyd, who has been a consistent scorer.

Minnesota’s depth and defensive capabilities give them an edge in this matchup. If they can contain Loyd and capitalize on their offensive efficiency, they are likely to extend their winning streak.

Lynx vs. Storm WNBA Betting Prediction

The Lynx’s defensive strategies and balanced scoring should help them secure a narrow road victory. Expect a closely contested game with Minnesota edging out Seattle in the final moments. That said, I believe the best bet tonight is the under.

Lynx vs. Storm WNBA PREDICTION: UNDER 156.5