Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    WNBA

    Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby score at least 19?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Lynx vs. Sparks

    Will Dearica Hamby go over her point total in Tuesday night’s Lynx vs. Sparks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? The current number sits at 18.5 points.

    Lynx vs. Sparks Event Information

    Minnesota Lynx (-4.5) at Los Angeles Sparks (+4.5); o/u 157

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Williams, McBride score 17 as Lynx beat Mystics

    Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride scored 17 points apiece to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 74-67 Saturday night without three-time All-Star Napheesa Collier.

    Collier, who is set to play for Team USA in Paris this summer and leads the Lynx with averages of 20 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season, aggravated the plantar fasciitis in her left foot Thursday in the team’s 78-73 home loss against the Connecticut Sun.

    McBride hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring 16 seconds into the game and her layup with 4:36 left in the first quarter gave the Lynx a 14-2 run. Minnesota got nine points apiece from McBride (all in the opening spurt) and Williams and forced seven Mystics turnovers in the first quarter to take a 24-15 lead and Diamond Miller’s basket early in the second quarter gave Minnesota its biggest lead of the game at 30-14.

    Cloud scores career-high 31 points as Mercury beat Sparks

    Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 31 points, Kahleah Copper added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78 on Sunday.

    Dearica Hamby hit a step-back 3-pointer that made it 70-67 with 5:39 to play and gave the Sparks their first lead since 10-9. Brittney Griner answered with two free throws before Copper added a driving layup.

    Hamby scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Rickea Jackson added a career-high 22 points for Los Angeles (5-16). Stevens made her season debut after missing 20 games due to an arm injury she suffered while playing overseas in China during the offseason and finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

    Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction

    I like Dearica Hamby to go over her point total tonight in L.A. She’s averaging 19.1 points per game and is coming off a 25-point effort versus Phoenix on Sunday. She also scored 28 points versus Las Vegas and has gone over that 18.5-point total in four out of her last five games. The lone time she didn’t score more than 19 points? A 16-point effort versus Washington a week ago. She’ll be in this range, there’s no question.

    Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby over 18.5 points (-113)

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com