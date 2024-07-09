Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby score at least 19?

Will Dearica Hamby go over her point total in Tuesday night’s Lynx vs. Sparks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? The current number sits at 18.5 points.

Lynx vs. Sparks Event Information

Minnesota Lynx (-4.5) at Los Angeles Sparks (+4.5); o/u 157

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Williams, McBride score 17 as Lynx beat Mystics

Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride scored 17 points apiece to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 74-67 Saturday night without three-time All-Star Napheesa Collier.

Collier, who is set to play for Team USA in Paris this summer and leads the Lynx with averages of 20 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season, aggravated the plantar fasciitis in her left foot Thursday in the team’s 78-73 home loss against the Connecticut Sun.

McBride hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring 16 seconds into the game and her layup with 4:36 left in the first quarter gave the Lynx a 14-2 run. Minnesota got nine points apiece from McBride (all in the opening spurt) and Williams and forced seven Mystics turnovers in the first quarter to take a 24-15 lead and Diamond Miller’s basket early in the second quarter gave Minnesota its biggest lead of the game at 30-14.

Cloud scores career-high 31 points as Mercury beat Sparks

Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 31 points, Kahleah Copper added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78 on Sunday.

Dearica Hamby hit a step-back 3-pointer that made it 70-67 with 5:39 to play and gave the Sparks their first lead since 10-9. Brittney Griner answered with two free throws before Copper added a driving layup.

Hamby scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Rickea Jackson added a career-high 22 points for Los Angeles (5-16). Stevens made her season debut after missing 20 games due to an arm injury she suffered while playing overseas in China during the offseason and finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction

I like Dearica Hamby to go over her point total tonight in L.A. She’s averaging 19.1 points per game and is coming off a 25-point effort versus Phoenix on Sunday. She also scored 28 points versus Las Vegas and has gone over that 18.5-point total in four out of her last five games. The lone time she didn’t score more than 19 points? A 16-point effort versus Washington a week ago. She’ll be in this range, there’s no question.

Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby over 18.5 points (-113)