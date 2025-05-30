Lynx vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix cover as home dog?

A battle of two of the top teams in the WNBA will square off on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET when the Mercury host the Lynx. With Minnesota laying 5.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 159 points, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Mercury matchup?

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 5.5-point road favorites to beat the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

Minnesota Lynx (4–0)

The Lynx enter this matchup as one of the league’s most formidable teams, boasting an undefeated record. At the heart of their success is Napheesa Collier, who leads the league with 26.8 points per game and has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. Her scoring prowess, combined with improved 3-point shooting and elite court awareness, has made her a strong MVP contender.

Supporting Collier is veteran guard Courtney Williams, who has been instrumental in orchestrating the Lynx’s offense, and Jessica Shepard, who has returned from overseas play to provide depth and versatility off the bench. The Lynx’s cohesive team play, and balanced scoring make them a challenging opponent for any team.

Phoenix Mercury (4–1)

The Mercury have been one of the early-season surprises, posting a 4–1 record despite the absence of star guard Kahleah Copper due to injury. Their success can be attributed to the stellar play of offseason acquisition Satou Sabally, who has seamlessly integrated into the team’s lineup, and the leadership of Alyssa Thomas, a perennial MVP candidate. Additionally, the Mercury have benefited from contributions by international players, bolstering their depth and versatility.

With Copper’s return on the horizon, the Mercury are poised to become even more formidable, adding another layer of scoring and defensive prowess to their already impressive roster.

Key Matchup: Collier vs. Sabally

The most intriguing individual battle will be between Napheesa Collier and Satou Sabally. Collier’s dynamic scoring and defensive capabilities will be tested against Sabally’s versatility and playmaking. This matchup could be pivotal in determining the game’s outcome, as both players are capable of taking over and influencing the game in multiple facets.

Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction

While the Mercury have been impressive, the Lynx’s depth, cohesion, and Collier’s exceptional form give them the edge in this matchup. If the Mercury can contain Collier and capitalize on their own strengths, they could challenge the Lynx’s undefeated streak. However, the Lynx’s momentum and balanced attack make them slight favorites to secure a road victory. That said, I’m taking the points in this clash.

Lynx vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: PHOENIX MERCURY +5.5