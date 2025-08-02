Lynx vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota Cover Spread?

As the WNBA regular season pushes into its final month, playoff positioning is heating up—and Saturday’s lone game offers a marquee matchup between two Western Conference rivals with very different trajectories. The Minnesota Lynx travel to Las Vegas to take on the Aces in a primetime showdown that could solidify Minnesota’s top-seed ambitions or give the Aces a much-needed boost in a turbulent season. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect in this August 2 clash. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Aces matchup?

Lynx vs. Aces Game Outlook

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 1, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 6-point road favorites to knock off the Aces. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 165.

Game Preview

This weekend’s lone WNBA matchup pits the dominant Minnesota Lynx (23–5) against the struggling Las Vegas Aces (14–13) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Minnesota comes in with the league’s best record and a commanding grip on the Western Conference, while the Aces sit in the middle of the pack and are desperate for consistency.

The Lynx boast elite two-way credentials—a lethal offense averaging 86.4 points per game and the best defensive unit in the league, surrendering just 76.0 ppg. Napheesa Collier leads the charge, averaging approximately 23.8 ppg and 7.7 rpg, while Courtney Williams (assists leader) and Kayla McBride provide balance across the lineup.

By contrast, the Aces—despite A’ja Wilson’s continued presence with about 22.1 ppg and 9.1 rpg—have had trouble securing wins. Their offense is inconsistent (shooting in the low‑40s FG%) and they’re below average in assists and turnovers. Injury-wise, Minnesota will still be without Karlie Samuelson, while Las Vegas continues to be without Cheyenne Parker‑Tyus due to maternity leave.

Minnesota swept their two earlier meetings this season—one by 14 points, the other by 31—in both cases at home. The Aces have yet to crack double-digits in recent encounters with the Lynx.

Tactical Matchup

Tempo & Execution: Minnesota’s deliberate, half‑court style allows them to impose their will and limit Las Vegas’ transition opportunities. The Aces lack the bench and perimeter balance to counteract Collier and the Lynx’s defensive.

Frontcourt battle: A’ja Wilson remains one of the toughest inside presences in the league, but Minnesota’s defense is built to neutralize dominant bigs. Collier’s versatility—from scoring to rim protection—gives her a leg up in the paint battle.

Supporting casts: The Lynx enjoy clean court positioning and balanced scoring, while Vegas often falls too heavily on Wilson and Jackie Young. If Wilson is limited or the Aces bog down, they’ll trail through the second half.

Lynx vs. Aces Prediction

Expect Minnesota to win convincingly, covering the spread and likely pushing the total score over 160. Las Vegas simply lacks the consistency and depth to overcome the Lynx on the road once again, especially given the history of blowouts earlier this season.

The Minnesota Lynx remain the class of the WNBA—efficient, tough, and deep. The Las Vegas Aces, though led by A’ja Wilson, haven’t found enough production around her to stay competitive. On August 2, expect a well‑executed Lynx performance—with Minnesota covering the –5.5 spread and the game topping the Over 161 total.

Lynx vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -6