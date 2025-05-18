Lynx at Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota cover 5.5-point favorite?

The Minnesota Lynx (0–0) open their 2025 WNBA season against the Los Angeles Sparks (0–0) on Sunday, May 18, at 10:00 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams aim to start strong in this early Western Conference matchup.

Lynx at Sparks How to Watch

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, WNBA League Pass

Team Previews

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx enter the season with high expectations following a deep playoff run in 2024. Led by All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, who averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season, Minnesota boasts a balanced and efficient offense. The team led the league in assists per game (23.0) and three-point shooting percentage (38.0%) in 2024. Key contributors include Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, both of whom averaged double figures in scoring last season.

Defensively, the Lynx were among the league’s best, allowing just 75.6 points per game, second-lowest in the WNBA. They also excelled in forcing turnovers, ranking second with 15.3 per game.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks look to rebound from a challenging 2024 season, where they finished with an 8–32 record. Forward Dearica Hamby was a bright spot, leading the team with 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The addition of Kelsey Plum through a three-team trade in February 2025 aims to bolster the backcourt. However, the team will miss rookie forward Cameron Brink, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Los Angeles struggled defensively last season, allowing 85.6 points per game, the highest in the league. They also ranked near the bottom in assists per game (19.7) and three-point shooting percentage (32.0%).

Lynx vs. Sparks Key Matchups

Napheesa Collier vs. Dearica Hamby: Both forwards are central to their teams’ success. Collier’s all-around game and defensive prowess will be tested against Hamby’s scoring and rebounding abilities.

Backcourt Battle: The Lynx’s Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride provide experience and scoring, while the Sparks will rely on Kelsey Plum and Kia Nurse to generate offense and control the tempo.

Bench Contributions: Minnesota’s depth, including players like Alanna Smith, could provide an edge against a Los Angeles bench still finding its rhythm.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Prediction

The Lynx enter the game as favorites, given their strong finish last season and roster continuity. Their efficient offense and stout defense present challenges for a Sparks team integrating new pieces and coping with injuries.

Expect the Lynx to leverage their experience and cohesion to secure a season-opening victory against the rebuilding Sparks.

LYNX VS. SPARKS PREDICTION: MINNESOTA LYNX -5.5