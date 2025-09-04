Lynx at Aces Prediction: Can Minnesota Edge Vegas on the Road?

The Lynx at Aces showdown in Las Vegas pits two Western Conference contenders in a late-season battle with playoff seeding implications on the line. Minnesota enters as a slight favorite, but the Aces will look to protect home court and reassert themselves against a rival. If you’re searching for a confident Lynx at Aces prediction, this preview breaks down the odds, analysis, and a projected winner.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info

When: Thursday, September 4, 2025 • 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT)

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: WNBA League Pass, Silver State Sports Network

Betting Odds & Insights

At Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 1-point road favorites, with the total sitting at 164.5. Minnesota’s defense and efficient half-court play make them a tough out, while Las Vegas leans on its up-tempo attack and explosive guard play to deliver at home.

Game Prediction & Analysis

Lynx Outlook: Minnesota’s balance between defense and interior scoring has been their calling card. They’ll need to slow down the Aces’ perimeter attack to stay in control.

Minnesota’s balance between defense and interior scoring has been their calling card. They’ll need to slow down the Aces’ perimeter attack to stay in control. Aces Outlook: Las Vegas remains dangerous at home, with quick pace and star power that can overwhelm opponents when the offense clicks.

Las Vegas remains dangerous at home, with quick pace and star power that can overwhelm opponents when the offense clicks. Key Factors: Tempo control: slow half-court vs. fast break pace Rebounding margin in a physical matchup Fourth-quarter execution in crunch time



Prediction: Expect a close contest throughout, but Minnesota’s defensive toughness could tilt the final moments. Lynx 84, Aces 81

Final Thoughts

The Lynx at Aces matchup has all the makings of a Western Conference thriller with playoff stakes looming. Will Minnesota grind out a road win, or can Vegas turn momentum around? Get your bet in now at Bovada.lv.

