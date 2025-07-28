Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will NY cover 8-point Spread?

The New York Liberty hit the road to take on the struggling Dallas Wings on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, TX. Coming off a narrow 101‑99 loss to the Sparks that snapped their five-game win streak, the Liberty look to reassert their postseason form. Meanwhile, the Wings are enduring one of the most challenging stretches of their rebuild year. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Wings matchup?

Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 28, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 8-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 170 points.

Liberty Outlook

New York boasts the league’s top offense, averaging nearly 88 PPG on 45.5% shooting, with Sabrina Ionescu (19.3 PPG, 5.8 APG) leading the charge and Breanna Stewart chipping in 18.3 PPG with 6.5 RPG. Jonquel Jones has returned from injury and is re-establishing herself as a Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, anchoring rebounding and transition defense.

However, New York’s depth is stretched thin—Stewart remains questionable after exiting the last game with a lower-leg injury (although scans revealed no major damage), and Nyara Sabally is sidelined with ongoing knee issues. Emma Meesseman, the former Finals MVP, has officially signed on, but her impact hinges on visa clearance and integration into the rotation.

Wings Outlook

Dallas enters with a record of 7–18 and just one win in their last six games. Their young team, led by rookie Paige Bueckers (18.1 PPG, 5.6 APG) and Arike Ogunbowale (15.9 PPG), showed glimpses of life but has been inconsistent, particularly with key players injured or resting.

Major contributors—including Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Myisha Hines‑Allen, and Tyasha Harris—are all out, weakening both scoring and defensive continuity. Dallas’ defense is porous, allowing around 86 points per game and shooting nearly 44% from the field.

Key Matchups

Guard battle: Ionescu vs Ogunbowale—Dallas must limit turnovers and care for pace.

Frontcourt edge: Even if Stewart sits, New York’s interior group (Jones, Meesseman when active) outmatches Dallas’s undermanned frontcourt.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction

With New York’s superior roster, offensive rhythm, and Dallas plagued with absences and poor recent form, expect the Liberty to control tempo early and build a multi-quarter advantage. Even without Stewart or Meesseman, their depth and experience should carry them through.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -8