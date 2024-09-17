Liberty vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Jones go over in Points?

Will Jonquel Jones score at least 14 points in Tuesday night’s Liberty vs. Mystics matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Liberty vs. Mystics Event Information

New York Liberty (-10) at Washington Mystics (+10); o/u 161

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, DC

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Preview

New York Liberty plays the Washington Mystics after Breanna Stewart scored 38 points in the Liberty’s 88-79 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics are 6-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 81.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Liberty are 15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game New York allows. New York has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 93-88 on June 9, with Jonquel Jones scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19 points and 6.1 assists for the Liberty.

Liberty vs. Mystics Prediction

Take Jonquel Jones over 13.5 points. Jones loves facing Washington. The Liberty played the Mystics in their season opener and Jones scored a game-high 25 points. When the two teams met to close out May, Jones scored 16 points for Liberty. The last time these two teams met in June, Jones again scored a game-high 29 points. Even though Jones has been held to under 10 points in back-to-back games with her minutes low, I expect her to turn it back on tonight in Washington.

Liberty vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Jonquel Jones over 13.5 Points