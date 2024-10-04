Liberty vs. Aces Game 3 WNBA Playoffs Prediction: Will Ionescu go over in Points?

The Liberty vs. Aces Game 3 matchup will tip-off on ESPN2 at 9:30 p.m. ET. With the Aces laying 3 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 166 points, what’s the best bet tonight from Michelob ULTRA Arena?

Liberty vs. Aces Game 2 Event Information

New York Liberty (+3) at Las Vegas Aces (-3); o/u 166

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 4, 2024

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Liberty vs. Aces Game 3 Preview

The New York Liberty look to clinch the series over the Las Vegas Aces in game three of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Liberty defeated the Aces 88-84 in the last matchup. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 24 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points.

The Aces have gone 13-7 in home games. Las Vegas has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 away from home. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.9% from downtown. Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Las Vegas scores 86.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 76.5 New York allows. New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 26.9 points for the Aces.

Breanna Stewart is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

Liberty vs. Aces Game 3 Prediction

Take Sabrina Ionescu to go over 19.5 points tonight. Ionescu scored 24 points versus the Aces in Game 2 of this series and 21 points in Game 1. She has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games and seems to enjoy playing Las Vegas. Ionescu also scored 23 points versus the Aces on August 17.

Liberty vs. Aces Game 3 WNBA Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu over 19.5 Points