The Indiana Fever (15–12) kick off a four‑game road trip tonight in Dallas, where they’ll face the struggling Dallas Wings (8–20) at the much‑larger American Airlines Center in what has been dubbed “The Sequel” matchup between rookies Caitlin Clark (if fully available) and Paige Bueckers. What’s the

The Fever come in riding a three‑game win streak, most recently topping the Mercury 107‑101 behind a career‑high 27 points from Aari McDonald and a devastating fourth quarter from Aliyah Boston. Indiana has already beaten Dallas twice this season: a 94‑86 win on June 27 and a 102‑83 blowout on July 13.

Fever vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ION

Fever vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 170 points.

Team Overviews

Indiana Fever

Third in the Eastern Conference, the Fever are averaging 85.2 PPG on 45.6% shooting, with 33.7 rebounds and 544 assists on the season. They surrender about 81.1 PPG, force 14 turnovers per game, and convert 77.6% of free throws. Offensively, they have excelled in home environments but have begun to show strength on the road. Their momentum is fueled by dynamic play from McDonald, the resurgence of Natasha Howard, and center Aliyah Boston anchoring the paint.

Dallas Wings

Dallas has struggled with an 8–20 mark, despite bright spots such as rookie Paige Bueckers, who is averaging roughly 18.7 PPG, 4.3 Kr13 rebounds, and 5.7 APG. Coach Chris Koclanes recently optimized their line‑ups by adding Haley Jones, who has been impactful off the bench, averaging 11.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 4.0 APG over her last four outings. While Jones has lifted the wings’ play, Dallas still gives up 86.5 points per game and scores only 82.2 PPG themselves; as a result, their overall discrepancy in efficiency has kept them near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Matchup Storylines

Star Power Showdown: All eyes on Bueckers vs. Clark—though Clark’s fitness could be a question mark—given the hype built around both rookies. The venue upgrade reflects the marketing push behind this matchup.

Momentum & Depth: Indiana’s depth beyond its core has fueled a winning streak, while Dallas continues to rely heavily on rookie production and recent contributions from role players like Jones.

Defensive Contrast: The Fever have tightened up defensively in recent weeks, forcing turnovers and limiting opponents; the Wings continue to underperform on that end, making Dallas vulnerable at home.

Fever vs. Wings Prediction

Expect Indiana to control the tempo early, rely on their experienced depth in crunch time, and withstand a final push from Dallas’s young offensive sparks. The total should push near the projected range, with potential for a few extra points if Clark and Bueckers both deliver big performances.

Indiana enters with stronger execution, deeper rotations and superior offensive balance. Dallas hopes to capitalize on home energy and rookie talent, but the Fever should walk away with the win and ATS value.

Fever vs. Wings Prediction: INDIANA FEVER -3.5