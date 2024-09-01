Fever vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Clark go over in Points?

Will Caitlin Clark go over in points in Sunday afternoon’s Fever vs. Wings matchup? Tip-off for this contest is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

Indiana Fever (-3.5) at Dallas Wings (+3.5); o/u 182.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have been in a rebuilding phase but have shown flashes of potential throughout the season. Led by their rising star Aliyah Boston, the Fever are focusing on developing their young core. Boston has been a standout in her rookie season, providing strong interior scoring and defensive presence. Kelsey Mitchell, another key player, brings veteran leadership and scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc. The Fever’s main challenge has been consistency, but they have the capability to surprise teams with their energy and tenacity.

Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have been a formidable team this season, anchored by the dynamic duo of Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. Ogunbowale is one of the league’s top scorers, known for her ability to create her own shot and hit from deep. Sabally, meanwhile, contributes significantly in multiple facets of the game, from scoring to rebounding and defense. The Wings excel in a high-paced, aggressive style of play, often utilizing their athleticism to dominate both ends of the court. Dallas’s depth and ability to score in bunches make them a tough matchup for any team.

Key Matchups

Aliyah Boston vs. Satou Sabally : This battle in the frontcourt will be crucial. Boston’s post play and defensive skills will be tested against Sabally’s versatility and ability to stretch the floor. Whoever can assert their presence in the paint could tilt the game in their team’s favor.

: This battle in the frontcourt will be crucial. Boston’s post play and defensive skills will be tested against Sabally’s versatility and ability to stretch the floor. Whoever can assert their presence in the paint could tilt the game in their team’s favor. Kelsey Mitchell vs. Arike Ogunbowale: Both guards are prolific scorers for their teams. Mitchell’s shooting and playmaking will need to match Ogunbowale’s offensive explosiveness. Containing Ogunbowale will be a top priority for the Fever’s defense.

Fever vs. Wings Prediction

Take Caitlin Clark to go over 20.5 points today. Clark scored 31 points at Chicago on Friday. While she finished with only 19 points in back-to-back games at Atlanta and versus Connecticut, respectively, in her previous game, she has scored at least 20 points in three of her last five games. The two times she didn’t was when she scored those 19 points in back-to-back games. I like Clark to score at least 20 points today.

Fever vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 20.5 Points (-130)