Fever vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is Indiana laying too many points?

The surging Indiana Fever (11–10) visit the struggling Connecticut Sun (3–18) for their final tune-up before the All‑Star break. With Indiana laying 16 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 165.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup?

Fever vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 15, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Fever vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 16-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Game Preview

Indiana comes into this matchup with confidence, having just rattled off back‑to‑back wins—including a commanding 102–83 victory over Dallas—behind a roster now healthy and humming offensively. Superstar guard Caitlin Clark is back in full swing, contributing across the stat sheet, including a 14-point, 13-assist, five-steal masterpiece in her most recent outing. Complemented by deadly scoring from Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Aliyah Boston, the Fever have thrived on offensive efficiency, ranking highly in points, field-goal percentage, and defensive metrics.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun have endured a season of hardship. Sitting at the bottom of the league, they’re just 1–9 in their past ten and have lost two in a row. They’ve shown a spark in recent losses—Bria Hartley posted 25 and rookie Saniya Rivers 20 against the Sparks, and Tina Charles dropped 29 in a midweek win over Seattle. Still, their record, shooting efficiency, and defensive performance remain among the league’s worst.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Clark vs. Sun’s backcourt: With Maia Mabrey sidelined, Clark faces defensive coverage from Jacy Sheldon and Bria Hartley. Expect the Fever guard to exploit this mismatch, attacking off the dribble and finding teammates.

Frontcourt battle: Tina Charles has been Connecticut’s lone consistent scorer, averaging around 15–17 PPG. She’ll go head-to-head with Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, two of the league’s more physical forwards. Boston’s interior presence should give the Fever the edge on the boards.

Fever’s momentum vs. Sun’s rebuilding year: Indiana’s rhythm—especially in scoring (ranking 4th in PPG)—contrasts sharply with Connecticut’s offensive struggles (last in PPG). Defensively, the Sun are on the weaker side, which plays right into Indiana’s strength.

What to Watch

Indiana’s pace and firepower: Expect a fast-paced affair with the Fever pushing tempo. Their ability to hit threes and finish inside could lead to another.

Connecticut’s flashes: Despite the losses, the Sun have shown they can score—if they maintain pacing and stay aggressive, Charles, Hartley, and Rivers could keep them competitive early on .

Injury tune‑ups: Both teams should be near full strength. Caitlin Clark has returned from groin/quad issues, and Indiana has no major injuries to report.

Fever vs. Sun Prediction

In what is shaping up to be a one-sided contest, Indiana looks primed to continue its offensive surge and take control early. Clark’s playmaking and scoring, coupled with the Fever’s balanced frontcourt and deep bench, could overwhelm a struggling Sun side. That said, the Sun are 8-2 straight up and 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games versus the Fever.

Fever vs. Sun Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +16