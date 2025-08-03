Fever vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Indiana Pull off Small Upset?

The WNBA playoff race heats up on Sunday, August 3, as the Indiana Fever travel west to face the Seattle Storm in a pivotal cross-conference showdown. With both teams sitting at 16–12 and vying for playoff positioning, this matchup at Climate Pledge Arena carries significant weight. The Fever are surging despite missing Caitlin Clark, while the Storm look to bounce back from a double-overtime heartbreaker. Here’s a full preview and prediction for this crucial clash. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Storm matchup?

Fever vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Fever vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 2-point home favorites to beat the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161.5 points.

Matchup Overview

Both teams sit at 16–12 on the season and are locked in a tight battle for a playoff seed. Indiana brings a four-game win streak into Seattle, having beaten the Storm in their only prior meeting this season, 94–86 on June 24—and holds the tie-breaker thanks to that win. A win here locks it up; a loss shifts the advantage to the third meeting in late August. The game carries serious playoff implications: top four seeds earn first-round home‑court advantage.

Indiana Fever Narrative

The Fever have surged recently behind the duo of Kelsey Mitchell (19.9 PPG team-leading) and All-Star center Aliyah Boston, who continues to dominate the glass (US betting analysts recently recommended backing Boston’s rebounding props). Boston and Natasha Howard combined for double-doubles in the previous road win over Dallas. Despite missing star guard Caitlin Clark (groin), Indiana’s offense—averaging 85.3 PPG—has remained potent, ranking 4th in the league.

Defensively, the Fever allow 81.0 PPG, placing them among the top six in the league, and have shown strong roster resilience without Clark. They’ve covered the spread in four straight and boast one of the league’s best ATS records.

Seattle Storm Narrative

Seattle enters with its own momentum—but on a recent loss. They fell in double overtime to the Sparks, 108–106, despite Nneka Ogwumike pouring in 37 points and 12 rebounds. Ogwumike leads the team at 18.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, while Skylar Diggins contributes 17 PPG and 5.9 APG.

Statistically, Seattle scores 81.6 PPG (ranked mid‑pack) and allows 78.6 PPG (3rd-best in league), making them strong defensively. But they struggle on the boards (31.9 RPG) and have limited depth on their interior, especially without Katie Lou Samuelson (ACL) and Jordan Horston (out).

Fever vs. Storm Prediction

This should be a gritty, well-matched contest. Seattle has the home‑court edge and defensive credentials to keep things tight, especially with Ogwumike carrying the scoring load. But Indiana’s energy and rebounding supremacy, led by Boston and Howard, alongside a red-hot Mitchell, give them a real path to victory.

With Seattle showing signs of fatigue after their double OT loss and Indiana playing with clear confidence sans Clark, I lean toward Indiana pulling off a second win in Seattle.

Prediction: Indiana Fever 87, Seattle Storm 83

Fever vs. Storm Prediction: INDIANA FEVER +2