Fever vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago Cash as 9-point Dog?

The Indiana Fever travel to Wintrust Arena to face the Chicago Sky in a key midseason matchup between two teams battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off is set for 4:00 PM ET, and both squads come in with postseason hopes and plenty of youth-driven momentum. What’s the best bet in today’s Fever vs. Sky matchup?

Fever vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Fever vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 9-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Game Preview

Indiana is led by star rookie Caitlin Clark, who continues to put up massive numbers, including double-digit assists and near-30-point performances. She’s the engine of Indiana’s fast-paced offense, but the Fever’s defense has struggled in transition and at the rim, giving up too many second-chance points.

The Sky, meanwhile, have started to click behind standout rookie Angel Reese, who has been dominating the glass and adding more scoring responsibility each week. Marina Mabrey and Dana Evans provide perimeter firepower, and Chicago’s defense has tightened in recent games, especially in home contests.

These two teams split their first two meetings of the season, with each winning on their home court. The Sky’s physicality could be a big factor again in this matchup, especially with Reese challenging Indiana’s front line on both ends. Indiana will need Aliyah Boston to stay out of foul trouble and give Clark more room to operate.

Fever vs. Sky Prediction

This matchup projects to be close, but the Sky have a slight edge at home due to their improved defense and rebounding. Angel Reese’s energy and ability to crash the boards should put pressure on Indiana’s interior defense, and Chicago’s depth may help them wear down the Fever late.

Fever vs. Sky Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +9