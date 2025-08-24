Fever vs Lynx Preview: Will Collier Return Ignite a Minnesota Blowout?

Our Fever vs Lynx preview centers on a pivotal August 24 rematch. The Lynx enter as massive double-digit favorites (roughly –12), powered by a near-complete roster led by MVP favorites. With the total around 167.5, Minnesota looks dialed in to dominate again.

Storylines & Momentum:

Napheesa Collier’s probable return could swing the tank—Minnesota is rebounding-ready and dominant on both sides.

Indiana continues to bleed starters—Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, and others are sidelined, making offense an uphill climb.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 12.5-point home favorites to beat the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167 points.

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Prediction

The previous meeting was a high-scoring affair totaling 185 points, and models still favor another over, powered by Mitchell’s scoring. Expect the Lynx to assert dominance early and sustain it—especially if Collier logs minutes. Prediction: Lynx cover 12, high-paced game pushing over 167.5.