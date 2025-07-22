Fever vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Indiana Fever wrap up activity before heading into the All‑Star break with a challenging road test against the Eastern Conference–leading New York Liberty, who are looking to extend their home dominance after last week’s 98–77 win over Indiana. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Liberty matchup?

Fever vs. Liberty Game Outlook

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Fever vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 10.5-point home favorites to beat the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Key Storylines & Matchups

Fever navigating without Clark

Indiana is expected to be without All-Star guard Caitlin Clark, still sidelined by a groin injury sustained in mid‑July. In her absence, the Fever have gone 4‑6, and they struggled to contain New York last time, falling by 21 points. Kelsey Mitchell (team-best 19.1 PPG) and Aliyah Boston will be the offensive focal points.

Liberty flexing home strength

New York enters at 15‑6 overall and 10‑2 at Barclays, arguably the league’s top home court. They lead the WNBA in scoring (86.9 PPG) and three-pointers (10.0 per game), with Breanna Stewart (19.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG) and Sabrina Ionescu orchestrating a high-powered offense.

Offense-first clash — high-scoring trends

Both teams are among the league elite offensively: Fever rank third in PPG (84.2), Liberty first (86.9). Their season series has leaned Over — AP’s game model projects an 86–79 Liberty win — and betting trends lean to another Over, with some projecting 165+ total.

Fever vs. Liberty Prediction

New York’s potent home offense and depth edge out Indiana, particularly with Clark listed doubtful and the Fever still adjusting their rotation. The Liberty should cover comfortably — but tough Indiana fight ensures we’re over 160+ again.

Fever vs. Liberty Prediction: OVER 163.5