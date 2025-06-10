Fever vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta cover 4.5-point spread?

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream are set to face off on June 10, 2025, at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. This matchup is particularly intriguing as it marks the return of Caitlin Clark to the Fever lineup after a two-week absence due to a left quadriceps strain. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Dream matchup?

Fever vs. Dream WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 4.5-point home favorites to knock off the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Team Overview

Indiana Fever

The Fever have had a challenging start to the season, holding a 2-4 record as of early June. Their offense has been potent, averaging 85.0 points per game, but they’ve struggled defensively, allowing 87.7 points per game. Reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark leads the team with 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game, while Aliyah Boston contributes 8.9 rebounds per game. However, the team has faced criticism for their defensive lapses and coaching decisions, leading to fan unrest.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream have shown promise this season, boasting a 4-2 record. Rhyne Howard leads the team with 17.3 points per game, and veteran center Tina Charles adds 9.6 rebounds per game. The Dream’s defense has been solid, allowing 79.8 points per game, and they rank fifth in the league in points allowed per game. Their balanced attack and defensive prowess make them a formidable opponent.

Key Matchup

The return of Caitlin Clark is a significant development for the Fever. Her scoring and playmaking ability will be crucial in breaking down the Dream’s defense. However, the Fever’s defense will need to improve to contain Howard and Charles, who have been consistent performers for Atlanta.

Fever vs. Dream WNBA Betting Prediction

With Clark’s possible return providing a boost to the Fever’s offense, and the Dream’s solid all-around play, this game is expected to be closely contested. However, the Dream’s defensive edge and balanced scoring give them a slight advantage. When push comes to shove, I also don’t believe Clark will suit up tonight in Atlanta. Give me the Dream.

Fever vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM -4.5