Fever vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set way too high?

The 2025 WNBA season tips off with an exciting matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. Both teams are eager to start the season strong, and this game promises to showcase some of the league’s brightest stars. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Dream matchup?

Fever vs. Dream Event Information

Date: May 22, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Broadcast: ESPN

Fever vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are laying 3.5 points as a road favorite tonight against the Dream. The betting total for tonight’s game, meanwhile, sits at 172.5.

Team Overview

Indiana Fever

Record: 1–1

Key Players: Caitlin Clark (19.2 PPG, 8.4 APG), Aliyah Boston (8.9 RPG)

Coaching: Under head coach Stephanie White, the Fever are looking to build on their playoff appearance in 2024.

Atlanta Dream

Record: 1–1

Key Players: Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG, 3.1 APG), Tina Charles (9.6 RPG)

Coaching: The Dream have bolstered their roster with offseason acquisitions, including the addition of Brittney Griner.

Fever vs. Dream Key Matchup

The primary battle will be between Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard. Clark, entering her sophomore season, has shown significant improvement in her physicality and leadership, making her a formidable force on the court. Howard, on the other hand, continues to be a consistent scorer and playmaker for the Dream.

Fever vs. Dream Prediction

I’m tempted to lay the 3.5 with the Fever but I do believe the better bet is the under. I think this total is way too high. I could see an 85-80 win for Fever, so if you want to parlay Indiana and the under for a slice of a bigger payout, I don’t hate it. That said, give me the under.

FEVER VS. DREAM WNBA BETTING PREDICTION: UNDER 172.5