Fever vs. Dream Prediction: Will Clark go over in points again?

Will Caitlin Clark go over in points yet again when the Fever vs. Dream matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday?

Indiana Fever (-2.5) at Atlanta Dream (+2.5); o/u 166.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have had a challenging season, working through a rebuilding phase with a focus on developing young talent. Key players for the Fever include:

Aliyah Boston: The rookie forward has been a standout performer, demonstrating strong post-play and defensive skills. Her ability to control the paint and contribute offensively will be crucial for the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell: As a veteran guard, Mitchell provides leadership and scoring punch. Her outside shooting and playmaking are vital for Indiana's offense.

As a veteran guard, Mitchell provides leadership and scoring punch. Her outside shooting and playmaking are vital for Indiana’s offense. NaLyssa Smith: Another key player who can impact the game with her rebounding and interior scoring.

The Fever will need to execute well on both ends of the floor to compete with the Dream, focusing on ball movement and defensive intensity.

Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream have shown promise this season, often relying on their athleticism and defensive prowess to disrupt opponents. Key players for the Dream include:

Rhyne Howard: The All-Star guard is a dynamic scorer who can create her own shot and stretch defenses with her range. Her versatility is a significant asset for Atlanta.

Allisha Gray: Gray has been an important addition to the Dream, providing consistent scoring and perimeter defense. Her experience and leadership on the court have been pivotal for the team's success.

Gray has been an important addition to the Dream, providing consistent scoring and perimeter defense. Her experience and leadership on the court have been pivotal for the team’s success. Cheyenne Parker: As a veteran forward, Parker adds physicality and scoring in the paint, complementing the Dream’s guard play.

The Dream will aim to utilize their speed and defensive capabilities to control the game’s pace and create fast-break opportunities.

Key Matchup

The battle between the backcourts will be essential in determining the game’s outcome. If Indiana’s guards can contain Howard and Gray while executing their offense efficiently, they can challenge Atlanta. However, if the Dream can leverage their athleticism and defensive tenacity, they could overpower the Fever.

Fever vs. Dream Prediction

Take Clark to go over in points. The current number sits at 21.5 (-115) at Fanduel Sportsbook. I took a similar prop on Saturday when Clark and the Fever took on the Lynx in Minnesota. My rationale behind the selection was that Clark’s assists numbers have slowly decreased while her scoring has increased. That was the case in the Lynx’s 90-80 victory, as Clark only dished out eight assists (her second straight game in which she fell under double-digits in assists), but scored 23 points in 38 minutes. It was Clark’s third consecutive game since the All-Star and Summer Olympics break in which she scored at least 23 points.

Fever vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Caitlyn Clark over 21.5 Points (-115)