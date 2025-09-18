Fever vs. Dream Game 3 Prediction & Odds: Will Atlanta rebound off loss?

The Indiana Fever visit the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, September 18, 2025 in a decisive Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. After splitting the first two games, this one comes down to execution and composure in a win-or-go-home matchup. Atlanta has the home court and a deeper roster. Meanwhile, Indiana proved in Game 2 they can disrupt the Dream with physical defense and efficient shooting. Bettors should expect another battle with plenty of angles to attack. Check out our Fever vs. Dream Game 3 prediction ahead.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Gateway Center Arena — College Park, GA

TV: ESPN2

Current Betting Odds

Bovada lists the Indiana Fever as +7 underdogs, with the Atlanta Dream at −7. The moneyline is set around Indiana +265 / Atlanta −330, while the total is 154.5 points, priced evenly on both sides.

Public Betting Snapshot

Public money is split entering Game 3. Atlanta is drawing heavier action after dominating most of the regular season and winning Game 1. However, Indiana’s Game 2 statement has brought in sharp support for the underdog. Bettors are divided on the total, with some backing the under in a slower-paced playoff setting. Meanwhile, others expect late-game fouls and free throws to push the number higher.

News, Notes & Storylines

Series tied 1–1: Atlanta opened with an 80-68 win in Game 1 before Indiana answered with a 77-60 victory in Game 2.

Atlanta opened with an 80-68 win in Game 1 before Indiana answered with a 77-60 victory in Game 2. Home-court advantage: The Dream’s depth and strong regular-season record make them dangerous in a closeout spot at Gateway Center.

The Dream’s depth and strong regular-season record make them dangerous in a closeout spot at Gateway Center. Fever adjustments: Indiana’s Game 2 win came from elite defense and timely outside shooting. Replicating that effort is essential to pulling off the upset.

Indiana’s Game 2 win came from elite defense and timely outside shooting. Replicating that effort is essential to pulling off the upset. Dream adjustments: Atlanta needs to limit turnovers, attack the paint, and get their stars rolling early to avoid falling into a half-court grind.

Previous Meeting Information

Over their last three meetings, the Fever and Dream have traded blows. In Game 1 of this playoff series, Atlanta won 80-68 with balanced scoring. In Game 2, Indiana flipped the script with a 77-60 defensive masterclass. During the regular season, Indiana won 99-82 on July 11, while Atlanta dominated 77-58 back on June 10. These results highlight how volatile this matchup has been — both teams have shown the ability to win big.

Fever vs. Dream Game 3 Prediction

This is a high-pressure home spot for Atlanta. The Dream’s depth, rebounding, and crowd advantage give them the upper hand. Indiana proved in Game 2 that they can scrap and frustrate Atlanta. However, sustaining that level of play on the road is a different challenge. Expect Atlanta to dictate pace, control the paint, and wear down the Fever in the second half.

The pick — Atlanta Dream −7.

Lay the points with Atlanta. The Dream’s roster balance and home court will prove too much for Indiana to overcome. While the under 154.5 is worth a lean given playoff tempo and rotations, the strongest play is Atlanta covering at home.

Place your bet now at Bovada.lv.