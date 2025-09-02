Fever at Mercury Prediction: Can Indiana Shine in Phoenix?

The Fever at Mercury matchup offers plenty of intrigue as Indiana looks to strengthen its playoff seeding while Phoenix aims to protect home court and finish the season strong. If you’re searching for a sharp Fever at Mercury prediction, this article has you covered with odds, betting context, and a confident pick for Tuesday night’s action.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 2, 2025 • 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT)

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: WNBA League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona

Betting Odds & Insights

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 6.5-point home favorites. The total for tonight’s game sits at 164.5. Click here to bet on Fever vs. Mercury »

Indiana enters with playoff urgency and momentum, while the Mercury lean on veteran leadership and a strong home crowd to pull the upset.

Game Prediction & Analysis

Fever Outlook: Indiana has relied on Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to power their late-season push. Depth and defense have been key in grinding out road wins.

Indiana has relied on Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to power their late-season push. Depth and defense have been key in grinding out road wins. Mercury Outlook: Phoenix may not have postseason life, but their veteran core can still put pressure on opponents—especially at Footprint Center.

Phoenix may not have postseason life, but their veteran core can still put pressure on opponents—especially at Footprint Center. Key Factors: Indiana’s ability to control tempo Phoenix’s perimeter shooting Closing execution in a tight fourth quarter



Prediction: Expect a close game, but Indiana’s balance and defensive edge should carry them late. Fever 81, Mercury 76

Final Thoughts

The Fever at Mercury battle sets up as one of the night’s most compelling matchups, with Indiana chasing playoff positioning and Phoenix looking to play spoiler. Ready to make your move? Place your bet now at Bovada.lv.

For more expert WNBA previews and predictions, check out TheSpread.com — including our recent Liberty vs. Valkyries prediction for another late-season showdown.