Dream vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Gray go over in points?

With the home team laying 11.5 points and the total sitting at 150, what’s the best bet in Sunday afternoon’s Dream vs. Sun matchup? Tip-off for this WNBA contest is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Dream vs. Sun Event Information

Atlanta Dream (+11.5) at Connecticut Sun (-11.5); o/u 150

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: League Pass

Ogunbowale scores 19 as Wings down Dream, 85-82

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points, Jacy Sheldon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs — and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-82 Friday night.

The Dream (7-12) shot 56% (34 of 61) from the field but committed a season-high 28 turnovers — including 16 Dallas steals — which the Wings converted into 38 points.

Gray led the Dream with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Haley Jones added a season-high 16 points, Tina Charles added 12 and Maya Caldwell finished with a season-high 11. Charles passed Tamika Catchings (7,380) to move into third on the WNBA’s career-scoring list with 7,383 points.

Bonner’s 24 points lift Sun past Lynx

DeWanna Bonner scored 24 points, Alyssa Thomas had a triple double with 14 assists, 13 points and 10 rebounds and DiJonai Carrington made big plays down the stretch to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Minnesota Lynx 78-73 on Thursday night.

Bonner made 10 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and added nine rebounds for the Sun (16-4), who have posted back-to-back wins after losing three of their previous four.

Thomas matched her season high for assists and Carrington finished with 17 points including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Alanna Smith scored 14 before fouling out to lead the Lynx (14-6). Kayla McBride had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Dream vs. Sun Prediction

I like Allisha Gray to go over in points. Currently the number sits at 16.5 and she’s averaging 15.9 points per game for the Dream this season. However, she scored 19 points in the Dream’s 85-82 loss to the Wings and another 19 versus the Sky in an 85-77 loss. In fact, she has gone over the 16.5-point threshold in four straight games and in five out of her last six games overall.

Dream vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Allisha Gray over 16.5 points