Dream vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

The Atlanta Dream (5–2) will face the Connecticut Sun (2–5) on Friday, June 6, 2025, in a matchup that highlights the Dream’s early-season surge and the Sun’s rebuilding efforts. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Sun matchup?

Dream vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 9-point road favorites to knock off the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Atlanta Dream: Rising Contenders

The Dream have started the season strong, ranking fourth in the league with a potent offense. Allisha Gray is averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game and earned Player of the Week honors for the Eastern Conference. Rhyne Howard contributes 17.6 points per game, showing growth under new head coach Karl Smesko’s offensive system. Brionna Jones has solidified the frontcourt with strong rebounding, and bench players like Naz Hillmon, Maya Caldwell, and Nia Coffey are impressively contributing.

Connecticut Sun: Building for the Future

The Sun are in a rebuilding phase, with Tina Charles joining the team in February 2025 to provide veteran leadership. Rookie Aneesah Morrow, drafted 7th overall, has shown promise, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Her all-around game makes her a key player to watch.

Key Matchup: Dream’s Offense vs. Sun’s Defense

The Dream’s high-scoring offense will be tested against the Sun’s defense. If the Dream can maintain their offensive efficiency, they have a strong chance to secure a win.

Dream vs. Sun Prediction

The Dream’s offensive firepower and depth give them the edge in this matchup. While the Sun are building for the future, the Dream’s current form suggests they will come out on top. That said, the best bet on the board tonight is the over 157. That number is too big.

Dream vs. Sun Prediction: OVER 157