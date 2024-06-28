Dream vs. Sun WNBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Dream vs. Sun matchup will tip-off in the WNBA at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT on Friday night. Will the Sun cover as a 9.5-point home favorite? Or is there a smarter play on the board?

Dream vs. Sun Event Information

Atlanta Dream (+9.5) at Connecticut Sun (-9.5); o/u 149.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

TV: ion League Pass

Ionescu scores 26 with 11 assists to down Dream

Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points and 11 assists to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 96-75 on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Breanna Stewart added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Liberty, who have won 11 of their past 12. New York (15-3) is off to the best start in franchise history.

Jones made a basket and Stewart followed with a three-point play that made it 12-7 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. Jones hit a 3-pointer with about a minute to go in the period to make it 27-16 and it was a double-digit game the rest of the way.

The Liberty made 36 of 70 (51.4%) from the field, hit 10 of 25 from 3-point range and went 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Atlanta (6-9) has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. The Dream, who went into the game ranked last in the WNBA in scoring (75.9 per game) and field-goal percentage (39.3%), made 30 of 79 (38%) from the field, including 2 of 12 (17%) from 3-point range.

Carrington scores 10 of 22 in OT to lead Sun

DeWanna Bonner had 24 points and 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington scored 10 of her 22 points in overtime, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 94-91 on Thursday night.

Carrington made a wide-open 3-pointer with 2:43 left in overtime and stole the ball at the other end, leading to a fast-break layup for an 89-85 lead. Carrington added another 3-pointer with 56.4 seconds remaining for a 92-88 lead before Myisha Hines-Allen answered with a three-point play at the other end.

Washington called a timeout with 15.5 seconds left, trailing 92-91. Ariel Atkins dribbled into the lane and passed it out to the corner for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who was short on a 3-point attempt.

Carrington made two free throws with 3.9 left for a three-point lead and Julie Vanloo’s halfcourt heave was not close at the buzzer.

Dream vs. Sun Prediction

Take Connecticut. The Sun are 9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. The Sun rank second in the Eastern Conference with 39.4 points per game in the paint, led by Jones’ average of 9.3.

Meanwhile, the Dream have dropped three straight games entering play tonight and are just 2-6 against Eastern Conference foes. Over their last 10 games, the Dream are 3-7 and averaging 72.6 points per game. They’re also allowing 80.8 per contest over that span.

Dream vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN -9.5