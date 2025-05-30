Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will teams cash over for bettors?

The Dream visit the Storm in Seattle on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Seattle laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 158.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Strom matchup?

Dream vs. Storm WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 3.5-point home favorites to beat the Dream. As for the total, the number sits at 158.5.

Game Details

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM EDT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Recent News

Atlanta Dream: The team has been bolstered by the addition of Brittney Griner, a nine-time All-Star center, who brings experience and a strong defensive presence to the frontcourt.

Seattle Storm: The team has faced challenges this season, with key players like Jordan Horston and Nika Mühl missing the entire 2025 season due to injuries.

Team Overview

Atlanta Dream

Record: The Dream have shown significant improvement this season, boasting a solid record.

Key Players:

Rhyne Howard: The 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year has been a standout, averaging 26.8 points per game over the last four games, including a remarkable 43-point performance against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Allisha Gray: A consistent scorer and defensive asset, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Cheyenne Parker: Provides a strong presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively.

Brittney Griner: The nine-time All-Star center adds depth and experience to the frontcourt.

Brionna Jones: Offers versatility and scoring ability, enhancing the team’s dynamic.

Seattle Storm

Record: The Storm have faced challenges this season, with a record that reflects their rebuilding phase.

Dream vs. Storm Key Players:

Jewell Loyd: A prolific scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game this season, and a constant offensive threat.

Nneka Ogwumike: Brings experience and leadership, contributing significantly on both ends of the court.

Ezi Magbegor: A young talent with a promising future, providing energy and athleticism.

Skylar Diggins-Smith: Offers veteran leadership and playmaking ability.

Mercedes Russell: A reliable presence in the post, contributing to the team’s rebounding efforts.

Dream vs. Storm Statistical Insights

Scoring: The Dream have been averaging 86.7 points per game, while the Storm have been scoring 81.0 points per game over their last three games.

Defense: Both teams have struggled defensively, with the Dream allowing 81.8 points per game in their last five games, and the Storm giving up 81.0 points per game in their previous three games.

Rebounding: The Dream rank fifth in the league with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, closely followed by the Storm at third with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Turnovers: Both teams have been averaging around 14 turnovers per game, indicating a need for better ball control.

Dream vs. Storm Key Matchup

The primary battle will be between the Dream’s high-scoring backcourt duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray and the Storm’s defensive stalwarts, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. How well the Storm can contain Howard’s scoring and Gray’s perimeter shooting will be crucial. Additionally, the performance of the centers—Brittney Griner and Mercedes Russell—will be pivotal in controlling the paint and securing rebounds.

Dream vs. Storm Prediction

This matchup presents an exciting opportunity for the Dream to continue their upward trajectory, while the Storm look to build on their young talent and experienced leadership. Fans can expect a high-paced game with plenty of scoring and dynamic plays.

Given the Dream’s offensive prowess and recent form, they are favored to secure a victory. However, the Storm’s home-court advantage and the leadership of players like Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike could make this a closely contested game.

I like the over.

Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: OVER 158.5