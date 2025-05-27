Dream vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta pull off small upset?

The Atlanta Dream (3–2) will face the Los Angeles Sparks (2–3) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This matchup features two teams aiming to solidify their positions in the early WNBA standings. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Sparks matchup?

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 1.5-point home favorites to beat the Dream tonight. As for the total, it currently sits at 162.5.

Team Overviews

Atlanta Dream (3–2)

The Dream are coming off a dominant 79–55 victory over the Connecticut Sun, showcasing their defensive prowess by holding the Sun to 31.3% shooting from the field. Atlanta’s balanced offense was evident, with multiple players contributing to the scoring load. The team has shown resilience, bouncing back from an earlier loss to the Indiana Fever.

Los Angeles Sparks (2–3)

The Sparks recently secured a 91–78 win over the Chicago Sky, with Kelsey Plum leading the charge. Plum has been a standout performer this season, averaging 24.8 points and 5.6 assists per game. Rookie Rickea Jackson has also made significant contributions, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Dream have covered the spread in their last two games, while the Sparks are 3–2 against the spread this season.

Dream vs. Sparks Prediction

The Dream’s recent defensive performances and balanced scoring give them a slight edge in this matchup. However, the Sparks’ home-court advantage and the offensive firepower of Kelsey Plum make this a closely contested game.

Dream vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM +1.5