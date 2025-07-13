Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Liberty will host the Dream at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. With New York laying 4 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 167 points, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Liberty matchup?

Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: N/A

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 4-point home favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167 points.

Liberty defending homecourt without Jones

The New York Liberty (13‑6) come into Sunday’s matinee (3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center) aiming to bounce back strong after defeating Las Vegas 87–78 in their most recent outing. Despite missing injured center Jonquel Jones (ankle), they’ve maintained an imposing home record (8‑2) and boast a league-best 86.7 PPG offensively while allowing just 79.7. Their +7.0 scoring differential at home underlines their dominance.

Dream look to strike as underdogs

Atlanta enters with a respectable 12‑8 record and no injuries to report. Coming off a 99–82 loss to Indiana, their form has dipped (4 losses in last 6). However, they remain dangerous on offense—they rank third in offensive rating—and boast strong perimeter threats in Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG) and Allisha Gray.

Head-to-head & betting outlook

These teams have split their season series, each winning at home. New York enters as roughly a 3.5–4.5 point home favorite, with total points projections around 166.5. ESPN gives the Liberty a ~70 % chance to win, and historical trends show strong performance as ML favorites (13‑3 this year). Still, Atlanta has covered the spread frequently as +4.5 underdogs.

Key matchups to watch

Breanna Stewart vs. Allisha Gray / Rhyne Howard: Stewart leads New York in scoring (19.6) and rebounding (6.5); Gray and Howard will look to counter.

Sabrina Ionescu’s playmaking: Ionescu has hovered around 19‑20 PPG recently, needing a strong performance to maintain Liberty’s pace.

Frontcourt advantage: With Jones out, New York may rely on Nyara Sabally and Sabally’s bench support to handle Atlanta’s bigs.

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction

This looks to be a tightly played Eastern clash. New York, buoyed by stellar home form and their potent offense, is rightly favored. But Atlanta’s offense can hang close, and their tendency to cover as underdogs suggests this could go down to the wire.

What about the best bet? I like the over, which is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, cashing in three consecutive Atlanta-New York matchups. In Atlanta’s last 10 games overall, the over is 8-2, which has cashed in five consecutive games.

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction: OVER 167