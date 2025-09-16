Dream vs. Fever Game 2 Prediction & Odds: Will Atlanta cover spread in Game 2?

If you’re looking for the best WNBA predictions, odds, and matchup breakdowns, you won’t want to miss this analysis ahead of Dream vs. Fever Game 2 on September 16, 2025, in Indianapolis. With Game 1 already in the books, sportsbooks have installed the Atlanta Dream as favorites (−4.5 spread). Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever must rebound at home to stay alive. We’ll dive into team form, key player matchups, betting lines, and trends that matter—so you can make an informed wager with confidence.

Game Details

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Current Betting Odds

Sportsbooks list the Atlanta Dream as a 4.5-point favorite over the Indiana Fever. Both sides are priced at −110 against the spread. On the moneyline, Atlanta sits at −175, while Indiana is a +150 underdog. The over/under is set at 158.5 points, with equal juice on both sides.

Public Betting Snapshot

The betting public is siding with Atlanta following its Game 1 win. Most wagers back the Dream to cover and win outright. Action on the total is split, as some expect a defensive battle. Others anticipate the Fever playing faster at home.

News, Notes & Storylines

The Dream and Fever split their four regular season meetings, but Atlanta controlled Game 1 of this playoff series.

Indiana recorded a franchise-best 24 wins this season. They reached the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2015–16.

Atlanta finished with 30 wins and enters with momentum behind its balanced offense and tough perimeter defense.

In Game 1, the Dream won 80-68, setting the tone and putting Indiana in a must-win situation at home.

Matchups to watch: Kelsey Mitchell’s scoring and Aliyah Boston’s rebounding for Indiana versus Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard’s two-way impact for Atlanta.

Previous Meeting Information

The most recent showdown came in Game 1 of this series, where Atlanta secured an 80-68 home victory. Back on July 11, Indiana had its best offensive showing of the season in a 99-82 win over the Dream. Their June 10 matchup went the other way, with Atlanta dominating 77-58 on its home court. The trend is clear. When Indiana wins, it’s typically a high-scoring game. However, when Atlanta controls, it’s often a defensive grind.

Dream vs. Fever Game 2 Prediction

Atlanta looked sharp in Game 1, dictating the pace and frustrating Indiana’s offense. The Dream’s depth and defensive versatility give them the clear edge. It’s hard to see the Fever flipping the script just two days later. Indiana’s home crowd will keep them energized. However, Atlanta’s ability to clamp down defensively and generate transition buckets makes them the stronger side.

The pick: Atlanta Dream −4.5.

Expect Atlanta to cover the spread and move within one win of advancing. For bettors seeking an additional angle, the under 158.5 is worth consideration given the defensive adjustments and slower playoff tempo. Nevertheless, the best bet remains laying the points with the Dream.

