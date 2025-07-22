Dream vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Eastern Conference’s surging Atlanta Dream (13–9) visit a resurgent Las Vegas Aces (11–11) fresh off back-to-back wins. With both teams boasting dynamic scorers and sharp shooting, this game promises fireworks in Sin City. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Aces matchup?

Dream vs. Aces Game Outlook

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Dream vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 2.5-point home favorites to knock off the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162 points.

Key Storylines & Matchups

Aces aiming to capitalize at home

Las Vegas holds a solid home record (6–4) and enters the match having won their last two games, including a thrilling 104–102 victory over Golden State on July 12. Their offense, led by A’ja Wilson (22.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG), remains a potent force, ranking among the WNBA’s top scoring teams.

Dream’s balanced attack and depth

Atlanta travels in form, riding a 5–5 stretch in their last ten and averaging 83.8 PPG, outpacing opponents slightly (78.3 PPG). Leading the way offensively is Allisha Gray (18.4 PPG), while Rhyne Howard (4.5 APG) orchestrates a deeper, team-oriented rotation.

Close odds reflect a tight battle

ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Las Vegas a slight edge (53.9% win probability) over Atlanta (46.1%). The line opened at Aces –2.5, with an over/under around 161.5–162.5, signaling expectations for a closely contested, moderately high-scoring affair.

Dream vs. Aces Prediction

This game hinges on A’ja Wilson vs. the Dream’s frontcourt balance. Wilson’s inside presence and scoring consistency are countered by Atlanta’s depth and threat from beyond the arc. With Las Vegas at home and playing with confidence, I expect them to just pull away in a tight matchup.

Both teams have shown scoring efficiency, but with the projected margin and line movement, the under near is the play tonight.

Dream vs. Aces Prediction: UNDER 162