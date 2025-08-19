Champions Tested: Aces Face Rising Dream in High-Stakes Clash

Las Vegas remains the gold standard in the league, but Atlanta arrives in Sin City as a team on the rise, eager to test itself against the best. The Aces’ championship pedigree will be challenged by the Dream’s youthful energy and ambition, making this a compelling watch for fans of both dominance and disruption. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Aces matchup?

Dream vs. Aces Event Info

What: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

When: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: NBA TV

Dream vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 2-point home favorites to knock off the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164 points.

Game Preview: Dream at Aces — August 19, 2025

Time & Location:

Tip-off is at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The game is available on NBA TV, Vegas 34, and Peachtree TV.

Team Forms & Records:

Atlanta Dream are 22–12 overall, boasting a 12–7 road record—tough and consistent when traveling.

Las Vegas Aces hold a 21–14 mark, with a dominant 12–5 at home and currently riding a seven-game win streak.

Head-to-Head & Season Series:

The Aces hold the season series edge, winning their sole meeting so far, 87–72 on July 22, where A’ja Wilson logged a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double and Dana Evans added a spark off the bench.

The Dream have been scorching on the road, winners of seven straight away games, and boast the best road-winning record in the league.

Dream vs. Aces Prediction

Atlanta Dream, relentless road warriors with elite defense and elite rebounding, face off against a Las Vegas Aces squad riding a hot streak, led by an MVP in A’ja Wilson who’s been absolutely dominant.

If I were to drift one way: I lean Aces by a sliver—86–84. Home-court and Wilson’s form give them the edge, but this Dream team has proven travel doesn’t rattle them. Expect a tilt that gets decided in the final minute—maybe in the belly of a crunch-time screen, or on a hustle board.

This clash could be the spark that redefines the playoff picture. If the Dream can land the upset, their confidence vaults. If the Aces keep flexing raw star power, they send a statement. Pure theater.

Dream vs. Aces WNBA PREDICTION: OVER 164