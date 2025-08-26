Can the Storm Keep Rolling, or Will the Fever Protect Home Court?

The WNBA playoff race is heating up, and Tuesday night’s clash between the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse carries major implications for both squads. Seattle comes in with momentum, winning three straight to stabilize themselves in the middle of the playoff pack. Indiana, meanwhile, is hanging on to the eighth and final postseason spot, but their roster challenges have made the finish line feel more like a grind than a sprint. With just a handful of games left, this matchup feels like a tone-setter for what’s to come in September basketball.

Seattle’s Balanced Attack

For Seattle, the balance and experience are starting to shine through. Nneka Ogwumike remains the anchor, bringing efficiency on both ends, while Skylar Diggins has been steady as a creator, averaging just under 16 points and nearly six assists per game. Gabby Williams continues to impact multiple areas, stuffing the box score with defense, playmaking, and scoring bursts, while newcomer Brittney Sykes has slotted in seamlessly with her athleticism and energy. It’s a lineup that doesn’t always overwhelm opponents, but the Storm’s collective buy-in and recent form have them playing their best basketball at the right time.

Indiana’s Uphill Battle

The Fever, on the other hand, are limping into this one without Caitlin Clark, who remains sidelined, and Chloe Bibby, who’s nursing a sore knee. The loss of Clark in particular changes everything—her playmaking and shot creation gave Indiana an edge they’ve struggled to replicate. Kelsey Mitchell has stepped up as the primary scorer, and she’ll likely carry much of the offensive load once again. Still, Indiana’s thin backcourt depth has been exposed in recent games, including a lopsided 97–84 loss to Minnesota that underlined their vulnerability against playoff-caliber teams.

What’s at Stake

The stakes are high. Seattle is currently sixth in the standings and looking to solidify position, while Indiana is clinging to their spot with the Sparks nipping at their heels. Both teams want this one badly, but the circumstances feel different: Seattle is building, Indiana is just trying to hang on.

Storm vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 4-point road favorites to beat the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Storm vs. Fever Prediction

Expect an entertaining, up-tempo game. The Storm’s defense has been sharp lately, but both sides have the firepower to push the pace and fill up the scoreboard. Indiana will lean heavily on Mitchell’s scoring and Aliyah Boston’s presence inside, while Seattle’s more balanced roster should be able to distribute the scoring burden and execute more consistently late.

In the end, Indiana’s resilience at home will keep this close, but Seattle’s depth and steadiness should win out. The prediction here is a Storm victory, 91–86, with the total sailing over the projected line. Kelsey Mitchell should continue her hot scoring streak and flirt with 20-plus points, but Skylar Diggins’ playmaking and the Storm’s ability to close will be the difference.

Seattle takes another step toward playoff security, while Indiana is left hoping their stars can heal quickly before the final stretch.