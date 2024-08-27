Aces vs. Wings Prediction: Will Ogunbowale fall under in points?

Will Arike Ogunbowale fall under her 21.5-point total in Tuesday night’s Aces vs. Wings matchup? Or following her 33-point effort, will the guard come up big again tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Aces vs. Wings Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-9.5) at Dallas Wings (+9.5); o/u 181.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces have been one of the strongest teams this season, boasting a solid record and showcasing a well-rounded roster. Led by MVP candidates A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, the Aces excel in both offense and defense. Wilson’s ability to dominate in the paint, combined with Plum’s sharpshooting and playmaking, makes the Aces a formidable opponent. Additionally, Chelsea Gray’s leadership and clutch performances have been pivotal in close games. The Aces also benefit from a deep bench, with players like Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby contributing significantly.

Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have had a competitive season and are known for their energetic playstyle. Led by Arike Ogunbowale, one of the league’s top scorers, the Wings thrive on aggressive offense and fast-paced transitions. Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard have been key contributors, providing versatility and scoring options. The Wings will look to leverage their home-court advantage and depth to challenge the Aces’ defense. Their ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast breaks could be crucial in this matchup.

Key Matchups

A’ja Wilson vs. Natasha Howard: This battle in the paint will be critical. Wilson’s scoring and rebounding prowess will be tested against Howard’s defensive capabilities. Arike Ogunbowale vs. Kelsey Plum: Two dynamic scorers will go head-to-head, and their performances could dictate the game’s tempo. Ogunbowale’s ability to create shots against Plum’s perimeter defense will be a focal point. Bench Impact: The Aces’ depth might give them an edge, but the Wings have shown they can get valuable contributions from their role players. Bench scoring and defensive intensity could play a decisive role.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction

I know she scored 33 points at home against the Sparks on Sunday, but I like Ogunbowale to fall under 21 points tonight against the Aces. First and foremost, Las Vegas is stouter defensively than Los Angeles. Secondly, Ogunbowale is coming off back-to-back 40-minute games for the Wings. She has yet to play three consecutive 40-mintue games, so I expect her minutes to come down significantly, even though she had a day off yesterday. Without playing 40 minutes, I don’t see her scoring the 22+ points necessarily to cash the over on this prop.

Aces vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale under 21.5 Points (-138)