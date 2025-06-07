Aces vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Las Vegas Cover Big Spread?

The Las Vegas Aces will face the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in a matchup that highlights the contrast between a seasoned contender and an expanding franchise still finding its footing.

Aces vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 11-point road favorites to beat the Valkyries, while the betting total sits at 160.5.

Las Vegas Aces: Championship Contenders

The Aces enter this game as one of the league’s premier teams. Led by 2025 WNBA Player of the Week A’ja Wilson, who is averaging 27.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, Las Vegas boasts a potent offense and a formidable defense. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum provide additional scoring support, while Chelsea Gray orchestrates the offense with 4.9 assists per game. Despite the absence of Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Megan Gustafson due to pregnancy and injury, respectively, the Aces’ depth and experience remain significant advantages.

Golden State Valkyries: A Team in Transition

The Valkyries, in their inaugural WNBA season, have shown promise but remain in a developmental phase. With a 2-4 record, they have experimented with various lineups, none of which have played more than 22 minutes together. Rookie Janelle Salaün leads the team with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while veteran Carla Leite’s pick-and-roll efficiency has been a bright spot. However, injuries and upcoming EuroBasket absences will further test their depth and cohesion.

Aces vs. Valkyries Game Prediction

While the Valkyries’ youthful energy and adaptability could pose challenges, the Aces’ experience and star power are likely to prevail. Las Vegas’s depth and established chemistry should enable them to control the game’s tempo and secure a comfortable victory.

Expect the Aces to dominate in the paint and capitalize on their defensive prowess, leading to a decisive win over the Valkyries.

Aces vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -11