    Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Young go over in Points?

    Aces vs. Storm

    Will Jackie Young go over in points in Tuesday night’s Aces vs. Storm matchup? The game will tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

    Aces vs. Storm Event Information

    Las Vegas Aces (-7) at Seattle Storm (+7); o/u 161.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 17, 2024

    Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

    Aces vs. Storm Game Preview

    Seattle Storm will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Storm play the Las Vegas Aces.

    The Storm are 12-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.0.

    The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 10-8. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA with 34.1 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 12.0.

    Seattle is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 7.3 more points per game (86.1) than Seattle gives up (78.8).

    The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 10 the Aces won 84-79 led by 27 points from Jackie Young, while Jewell Loyd scored 28 points for the Storm.

    TOP PERFORMERS

    Loyd is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Storm.

    Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Aces.

    Aces vs. Storm Prediction

    Take Jackie Young to go over 12.5 points. Young has thrived in previous meetings between these two teams. In the last Aces-Storm matchup, Young scored a game-high 27 points. When these two teams met on June 19, Young scored a game-high 32 points. The only time she failed to score at least 13 points against Seattle was in the first meeting, when she scored just three points in 28 minutes. Otherwise, Young has scored plenty in previous meetings with the Storm.

    Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Jackie Young over 12.5 Points

