Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson go over point total?

Will A’ja Wilson score at least 27 points in Wednesday night’s Aces vs. Storm matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET? Or will the center fall just short of that total?

Aces vs. Storm Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) at Seattle Storm (+4.5); o/u 171.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Wilson drops 28 to become Aces’ all-time leading scorer

A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Sunday as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85.

Wilson also grabbed 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. She made 11 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA draft has 4,301 career points and moved past Sophia Young-Malcolm (4,300). She was in attendance, along with Aces owner Mark Davis and several former players.

“I have to always give it to the ones that laid the foundation before me,” Wilson said. “The ones that grinded it out. The ones that had to do extra just to get seen a little bit to now we’re playing on national TV and charter flights. Thank you for passing that torch. We’re going to keep passing it and planting the seeds for the next generation.”

Kelsey Plum added 23 points, Jackie Young scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 12 for the Aces.

Ogwumike leads Storm over Sky

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Chicago 84-71 Sunday despite the Sky’s Angel Reese setting the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double.

Jewell Loyd, who scored two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half, finished with 20 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 15 points and eight assists and Ezi Magbegor added 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Seattle (14-7).

The Storm shot 29% (10 of 34) from the field in the first half but made 19 of 35 (54%) thereon.

Aces vs. Storm Prediction

Take A’ja Wilson over 26.5 points. Wilson scored 28 against Dallas and 35 against Los Angeles. In three out of the Aces’ last four games, Wilson scored at least 28 points. When these two teams played in June, Wilson scored 27 points in 32 minutes and should be able to match that again today.

Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 26.5 points (-108)